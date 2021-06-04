Vaccination centre for police personnel to work round-the-clock

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :In view of the shift-wise duties of police officers and personnel in different conditions, the Security and Emergency Services Division has started 24-hours vaccination for police officers and personnel at Expo Centre, Karachi.

On the directives of Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas and under the supervision of DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, 16 special desks have been set up for police personnel at Expo Centre, said a news release on Friday.

DIGP Security Maqsood Ahmed visited the special desks set up at the Expo Centre and reviewed the arrangements made therein.

He said that the necessary steps have been taken for the convenience of the police officers and personnel so that the police personnel can be vaccinated and be saved from the contagious coronavirus.

Police officers and personnel can also seek assistance and guidance from the helpline numbers, 021-99244650 , 021-99344645 , Whatsapp 0300-9111115