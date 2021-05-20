Vaccination Centre inaugurated at Civil Secretariat

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik on Thursday inaugurated a corona vaccination center at the Civil Secretariat. The chief secretary visited sections of the facility and reviewed process of registration, screening and vaccination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik on Thursday inaugurated a corona vaccination center at the Civil Secretariat. The chief secretary visited sections of the facility and reviewed process of registration, screening and vaccination.

On the occasion, the chief secretary said officials would be able to avail facility of vaccination centers, adding that the number of vaccination centers was being increased for the convenience of citizens.

He said that vaccination along with precautionary measures was important to contain the spread of the pandemic. He said that the capacity of daily inoculation was being increased as per the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the visit, the additional chief secretary and secretary Primary and Secondary Health gave a detailed briefing to the chief secretary.