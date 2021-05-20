UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Centre Inaugurated At Civil Secretariat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:09 PM

Vaccination Centre inaugurated at Civil Secretariat

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik on Thursday inaugurated a corona vaccination center at the Civil Secretariat. The chief secretary visited sections of the facility and reviewed process of registration, screening and vaccination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik on Thursday inaugurated a corona vaccination center at the Civil Secretariat. The chief secretary visited sections of the facility and reviewed process of registration, screening and vaccination.

On the occasion, the chief secretary said officials would be able to avail facility of vaccination centers, adding that the number of vaccination centers was being increased for the convenience of citizens.

He said that vaccination along with precautionary measures was important to contain the spread of the pandemic. He said that the capacity of daily inoculation was being increased as per the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the visit, the additional chief secretary and secretary Primary and Secondary Health gave a detailed briefing to the chief secretary.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit

Recent Stories

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

9 minutes ago

Al Sayegh chairs meeting of Committee for Goods an ..

26 minutes ago

42 corona infected patients shifted from Bacha Kha ..

1 minute ago

Final le Carr thriller to be published in October

1 minute ago

Nigeria's Boko Haram leader 'badly wounded': sourc ..

1 minute ago

Arctic warming three times faster than the planet, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.