KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Friday monitored vaccination of passengers travelling by public transport and private vehicles on the spot under the banner of Reach every door (RED) corona vaccination drive of Phase-II.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal, DRTA Hafiz Usman Ahmed along with teams of Health Department set up vaccination counters at toll plazas and other places.They checked the vaccination certificates of passengers.

Those travelling without vaccination were given the jab on the spot and action was also taken against the vehicles owners.

Secretary DRTA said that Phase-II of RED, a special campaign of corona vaccination, was in full swing across the district and the process of vaccination of citizens was under way,informed official spokesperson.

"Citizens are requested to get vaccinated immediately and travel without any botheration," he said.