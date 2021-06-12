UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Desks Established In Offices Of DPO, DC In Bajaur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 05:49 PM

Vaccination desks established in offices of DPO, DC in bajaur

On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, special corona vaccination desks had been established in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office and District Police (DPO) Office here on Saturday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, special corona vaccination desks had been established in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office and District Police (DPO) Office here on Saturday.

A large number of officials including administration staff, DPO staff and personnel of line departments were inoculated against corona.

The vaccination was monitored by Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Sherpao and DPO Shahzada Kokab Farooq.

The district administration also urged upon the people to get vaccinated against coronavirus and save themselves and their families from the virus.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed when dilapidated roof a house collapsed in Agra area here. The women was injured in the incident and rushed to District Hospital Khar where doctors pronounced her dead.

