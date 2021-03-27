UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Drive For Animals, Birds Launched

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:24 PM

Vaccination drive for animals, birds launched

The Livestock department teams launched vaccination campaign for animals and birds at Jalal Pur Pir Wala area here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The Livestock department teams launched vaccination campaign for animals and birds at Jalal Pur Pir Wala area here on Saturday.

Deputy Director Livestock, Dr Jamshed Akhtar, said that the Livestock Department was conducting a campaign to vaccinate animals and birds also to prevent seasonal diseases.

The teams were visiting village to village and made announcements through loudspeakers to vaccinate animals and birds.

The ongoing vaccination campaign of animals and birds was underway at Kot Momin and Sheeni areas of Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala.

Dr Jamshed Akhtar called on the cattle breeders and warned them to take precautionary measures to protect their precious animals and birds from diseases.

Related Topics

Jalalpur Pirwala Kot Momin Jamshed From

Recent Stories

UPDATE - Over 50% of Syria's Health Sector Destroy ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Office to observe Earth ..

5 minutes ago

One killed, nine injured as scaffolding collapses

5 minutes ago

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh for strengthening liv ..

5 minutes ago

NCOC warns of tough decisions if COVID-19 situatio ..

12 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,304 new COVID-19 cases, 2,428 reco ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.