Vaccination drive for animals, birds launched

The Livestock department teams launched vaccination campaign for animals and birds at Jalal Pur Pir Wala area here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The Livestock department teams launched vaccination campaign for animals and birds at Jalal Pur Pir Wala area here on Saturday.

Deputy Director Livestock, Dr Jamshed Akhtar, said that the Livestock Department was conducting a campaign to vaccinate animals and birds also to prevent seasonal diseases.

The teams were visiting village to village and made announcements through loudspeakers to vaccinate animals and birds.

The ongoing vaccination campaign of animals and birds was underway at Kot Momin and Sheeni areas of Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala.

Dr Jamshed Akhtar called on the cattle breeders and warned them to take precautionary measures to protect their precious animals and birds from diseases.