Vaccination Drive For Senior Citizens Smoothly In Progress

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The coronavirus vaccination drive for senior citizens (60-year and above) is under way without any discrimination in the province.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, the vaccination is going on purely on merit and transparency.

The Punjab health department has established more than 40 vaccination counters to facilitate senior citizens at the Expo Centre.

The senior citizens can register their Names by sending CNIC number to 1166 through sms.

The sources said former governor Khalid Maqbool, senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and othersgot their doses at the centres.

