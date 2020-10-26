Vaccination essential to prevent polio growth: Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that vaccination is essential to prevent a dangerous disease like polio.

Polio Eradication campaign was launched in Sindh from Monday, said the statement released here on Monday.

He said that polio drops would be administered in all the districts of Sindh in phases.

In the first phase, Eradication Polio Campaign was being launched in Sukkur, Larkana and Nawabshah divisions, then other divisions of Sindh including Karachi will be vaccinated and polio workers will go door to door to vaccinate children, added, urging "parents should fully cooperate for the eradication of polio".

Polio is almost extincted from all over the world. We also have to fight to get rid of a dangerous disease like polio. For this purpose, parents must vaccinate their children in collaboration with the polio team, he uttered.