Vaccination for children aged 5-11 in Vietnam lagging behind: ministry

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) --:Vietnam's Ministry of Health has called for speeding up COVID-19 vaccination for children aged five to 11 across the country, and accelerating the inoculation of the third dose for those aged 18 and above, local media reported on Wednesday.

The vaccination process for children in the age group of five to 11 has been slower than scheduled, and the inoculation rate of the third dose among adults has failed to reach the targeted goal, said the daily newspaper Vietnam news, citing a report from the ministry.

Vietnam previously set the goal to complete booster dose vaccination for people above 18 and full vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged five to 11 in the second quarter of this year.

As of Tuesday, the country has administered nearly 217.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including over 57.1 million third doses for people over 18 and nearly 2.7 million doses altogether for children aged five to 11.