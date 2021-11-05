Vaccination for children aged 5-11 under consideration: Nausheen Hamid

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid Friday said that vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 will likely be available soon in the country where gradually clinical trials are continuing and the matter is under consideration

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid Friday said that vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 will likely be available soon in the country where gradually clinical trials are continuing and the matter is under consideration.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the results of gradually clinical trials indicated that the vaccine is safe and gives a strong immune response in children aged 5 to 11, adding, these vaccines are an added layer of protection for our students.

She also encouraged parents to not hesitate in getting their children inoculated as the approved vaccines are safe and vaccinating children is a social necessity to support the efforts of health authorities who are struggling against the virus.

Replying to a question, she said that over 40 million have become fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country.

Mobile health teams and volunteers have been assigned the task to convince and vaccinate the population where Punjab and Islamabad city is on top for securing a high rate of vaccination targets, she added.

To another question about Vaccination drugs, she said that as Britain had become the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill to fight against the pandemic, adding, Pakistan would also approve a clinical trial for a Covid vaccine pill soon in the country.

"We have fully confident of being able to achieve the goal of vaccinating till the end of the year as the government has embarked on a major nationwide campaign, devised a comprehensive strategy to encourage people to protect themselves and their loved ones from Covid", she added.