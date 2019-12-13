UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination In Morning More Effective: Study

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:43 PM

Vaccination in morning more effective: Study

Flu vaccinations, when administered in the morning, can prove to be more effective than in afternoon and can induce greater and protective antibody responses, finds a study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Flu vaccinations, when administered in the morning, can prove to be more effective than in afternoon and can induce greater and protective antibody responses, finds a study.

Human body exhibits fluctuations in the immune responses throughout the day.The findings revealed that people who were administered the influenza vaccinations in the morning showed a significant increase in antibody concentration in their body.

"Being able to see that morning vaccinations yield a more efficient response will not only help in strategies for flu vaccination, but might provide clues to improve vaccination strategies more generally," said lead researcher Anna Phillips from University of Birmingham in Britain.

Influenza virus is responsible for between 250,000 and 500,000 deaths each year globally. The age-related decline in immunity reduces the ability of older adults to produce adequate antibody responses following vaccination, compromising the given protection.

A significant amount of resource is used to try and prevent flu infection each year, particularly in older adults, but less than half make enough antibody to be fully protected, the researchers noted in the paper published in the journal Vaccine.

For the study, 276 adults aged over 65 were vaccinated against three strains of influenza, either in morning surgeries (9-11 a.m.) or afternoon surgeries (3-5 p.m.).

Those in the morning cohort saw a significantly larger increase in antibody concentration one month following vaccination, when compared with those in the afternoon cohort.

It is important to see if the morning vaccination strategy benefits a wide range of people over 65, including those with conditions like diabetes, liver and kidney disease that impair immunity, the researchers concluded.

Related Topics

Immunity Birmingham Lead Turkish Lira Influenza From

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa expresses sorrow over Tabla mastero's de ..

12 minutes ago

Qatar Consul General applauds Pak-Qatar ties

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court expresses annoyance over PIC ram ..

3 minutes ago

Seven Christmas bazaars to be set up in district F ..

3 minutes ago

88 Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit Shree Katas Raj ..

9 minutes ago

China to Import Wheat, Corn Within Current Quotas ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.