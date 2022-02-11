Vaccination of 2.4m Multanis completed: DC

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that vaccination of 2.4 million people of the district has been completed so far during the government's initiated "Reach Every Door" (RED) campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that vaccination of 2.4 million people of the district has been completed so far during the government's initiated "Reach Every Door" (RED) campaign.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance on the ongoing Phase-III campaign of RED here on Friday, the deputy commissioner said that complete vaccination of 2.4 million people has been completed while 2.9 million have been given first dose of the vaccination during the campaign.

He said that phase-III of the campaign has been started from February 01 in which 150,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

The deputy commissioner added that vaccination target would be achieved at any cost in order minimize spread risk of new variant of coronavirus Omicron. He urged citizens to get them vaccinated at the earliest in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Shoaib Gormani briefed the deputy commissioner about the performance of vaccination teams.