Vaccination Of 30 Plus People To Begin Within Week In Burewala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:01 PM

Vaccination of 30 plus people to begin within week in Burewala

Registration of people above the age of 30 years was in progress and their vaccination would begin within a week in Burewala tahsil, a health official said on Tuesday

Incharge Burewala vaccination center Dr.

Saddam Hussain said that exactly 25000 have been given vaccine in Burewala adding that over 40,000 people have so far been registered.

Saddam said that registration of 30 plus individuals was also in progress and their vaccination was expected to begin within a week.

Dr. Saddam appealed the people to get them selves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as early as possible.

More Stories From Health

