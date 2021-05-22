Vaccination of above 30 years of age people begins in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab government on Saturday kicked off coronavirus vaccination of people age group from 30 to 39 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Punjab government on Saturday kicked off coronavirus vaccination of people age group from 30 to 39 years.

The Punjab health department is administering Chinese Sinovac vaccine to citizens.

The health department has set up several vaccination centres in the provincial capital and the rest of the province to facilitate the citizens.

The citizens of above 30 year of age have been asked to send their CNIC number at 1166 and visit the nearest vaccination centre with the verification code received along with the message for vaccination.

The Punjab health department has also advised the citizens to come to the vaccination centres on the giving date to avoid any inconvenience.

It is pertinent to mention here the Punjab Health Department has made special arrangements for citizens at the vaccination centres across the province.

About 1.15 million citizens have been vaccinated in the provincial capital, whereas more than 2.1 millionpeople have so far been vaccinated in the province.