UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Of Citizens Between Age Group Of 40 To 50 Starts In KP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Vaccination of citizens between age group of 40 to 50 starts in KP

Covid-19 vaccination for citizens between the age group of 40 to 50 has been started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Health Department has set up 249 vaccination centers in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Covid-19 vaccination for citizens between the age group of 40 to 50 has been started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Health Department has set up 249 vaccination centers in the province.

According to vaccination updates shared by KP Health Department on Monday,around 26,481 persons including health workers were administered first corona jab.

The total number of health workers who have been administered first vaccine of anti-corona infection has reached to 57,823 while the number of those health workers who have completed their vaccination was 36,709.

The number of ordinary citizens who have been administered first corona vaccine has reached to 1,70322 while the number of those who have completed vaccination was 62,813.

Around 7963 number of citizens have been benefited from the single dose complete corona-19 vaccination in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

UEFA allows 26-player squads for European Champion ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco Q1 profits jump 30% on oil market rec ..

2 minutes ago

Transport sector in KP suffer with passengers cons ..

2 minutes ago

By-polls of NA-249: ECP accepts plea Miftah Ismail ..

15 minutes ago

Rapist gets all of his educational degrees cancell ..

48 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.