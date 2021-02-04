UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Of Frontline Workers Against Coronavirus Starts In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:54 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Vaccination of frontline workers against coronavirus has started at Civil Hospital here on Thursday.

Dr Syed Shahab-ud-Din of Civil Hospital was the first person to be vaccinated against coronavirus in Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial while talking to media on the occasion told that 133 frontline health workers will be vaccinated during the first phase of vaccination.

He told that vaccination centers have been set up at Civil Hospital, Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals of Yazman, Ahamdpur East, Hasilpur and Khairpur Tamewali.

