Vaccination of health workers continue

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) ::In eight vaccination centers here in Kohat vaccination of health workers is in progress.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed had held a meeting with heads of COVID-19 prevention related vaccination centers, vaccination of registered health staff was expedited and will be completed till Thursday, next. District Health Officer Dr.

Sameen Jan was also vaccinated.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed was chief guest during orientation session regarding Polio and role of doctors and clinicians in surveillance of Acute Flaccid Paralysis held in Khyber Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday. It was revealed that ADC Bashir Ahmed responded to multiple questions regarding need of surveillance and management of the program.