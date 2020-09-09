UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Of Moscovites Begins As Part Of Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Deputy Mayor

Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:48 PM

The vaccination of first Moscovites began on Wednesday as part of a post-registration study of a vaccine against coronavirus, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The vaccination of first Moscovites began on Wednesday as part of a post-registration study of a vaccine against coronavirus, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova told reporters.

"Today is an important day not only for the city, but for the whole country. As part of a post-registration study, vaccination against COVID-19 of the first residents started in Moscow. This will allow us to get closer to the moment when the vaccine will be available to everyone. The first participants of the study were vaccinated today," Rakova said.

According to the official, there will be two stages of the vaccination.

At the first stage, the first component of the vaccine will be given to the volunteers, and the second component will be given in 21 days. The components have different substances in order to enhance immune protection.

The Moscow government and Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology have invited 40,000 Moscovites to participate in the post-registration clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

