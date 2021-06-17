UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Of Policemen Against COVID-19 Starts In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 02:16 PM

Vaccination of policemen against COVID-19 starts in Islamabad

Vaccination of policemen against COVID-19 has begun in Islamabad who are front line fighters against this pandemic and serving the citizens with dedication to protect them from the disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Vaccination of policemen against COVID-19 has begun in Islamabad who are front line fighters against this pandemic and serving the citizens with dedication to protect them from the disease.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, a medical camp has been arranged in the Police line headquarters by AIG Establishment, SSP (Headquarters) Muhamad Omer Khan for vaccination of policemen against COVID-19.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that vaccination of Islamabad policemen has been started in coordination with relevant government departments so that cops can be protected from this disease.

He said that policemen of Islamabad are standing on the front line in fight against this pandemic and making utmost efforts along with other departments to ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government.

He said that all officials and jawans were performing duties as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also creating awareness among citizens as how to remain safe from COVID-19 virus. Police Service Centers have resumed their work and SOPs are being followed there in letter and spirit, the IGP maintained.

He said that implementation on all government directions should be ensured to protect from coronavirus and awareness was being given to people about precautionary measures including advantages of social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad Police in its efforts to curb COVID-19 who is struggling for their safety.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United to take on eac ..

21 seconds ago

South Carolina Supreme Court Halts Executions Unti ..

5 minutes ago

ABISE to conduct HSSC and SSC examination from Jul ..

5 minutes ago

China's crewed spacecraft docks with space station ..

5 minutes ago

China's Shenzhou-12 Spacecraft Docks With Core Mod ..

14 minutes ago

Post graduate collage arranges competitive exams

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.