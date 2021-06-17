Vaccination of policemen against COVID-19 starts in Islamabad

Vaccination of policemen against COVID-19 has begun in Islamabad who are front line fighters against this pandemic and serving the citizens with dedication to protect them from the disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Vaccination of policemen against COVID-19 has begun in Islamabad who are front line fighters against this pandemic and serving the citizens with dedication to protect them from the disease.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, a medical camp has been arranged in the Police line headquarters by AIG Establishment, SSP (Headquarters) Muhamad Omer Khan for vaccination of policemen against COVID-19.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that vaccination of Islamabad policemen has been started in coordination with relevant government departments so that cops can be protected from this disease.

He said that policemen of Islamabad are standing on the front line in fight against this pandemic and making utmost efforts along with other departments to ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government.

He said that all officials and jawans were performing duties as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also creating awareness among citizens as how to remain safe from COVID-19 virus. Police Service Centers have resumed their work and SOPs are being followed there in letter and spirit, the IGP maintained.

He said that implementation on all government directions should be ensured to protect from coronavirus and awareness was being given to people about precautionary measures including advantages of social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad Police in its efforts to curb COVID-19 who is struggling for their safety.