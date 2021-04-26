Vaccination of Rescue-1122 workers begins

The Health Department has started coronavirus vaccination of Rescue-1122 employees in Sialkot under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal. according to the Health Department sources

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Health Department has started coronavirus vaccination of Rescue-1122 employees in Sialkot under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal. according to the Health Department sources.

In the first phase, all rescuers have been administered the first dose of vaccine. A total of 333 rescuers, including Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid and District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal were administered the first dose of vaccine at the Corona Vaccination Centre near the Hockey Stadium.

