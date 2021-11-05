UrduPoint.com

Vaccination Of Students At Faisalabad Educational Institutes Under Way

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:18 PM

Vaccination of students at educational institutes is under way in the district, under the aegis of the District Education Department

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Vaccination of students at educational institutes is under way in the district, under the aegis of the District education Department.

According to the department sources, the anti-corona vaccination has been administered to thousands of children at educational institutes. The vaccination is being administered to children between the ages of 12 to 18 years.

They said that on Nov 6, the Health Department teams would vaccinate 1,256 students of Government Crescent Model Higher Secondary School, 531 students of Government Girls High School Noorpur, 332 students of Government Girls High School Nighebanpura, 200 students of Government Community High School Dhudiwala and 176 students of Government Girls High School Malikpur.

Meanwhile, Principal Government MC High School, Kotwali Road Rao Iqbal said here Friday that 1,380 students have been given a complete dose of corona vaccination during the last three day in the school.

He said that 2,400 students above 12 years of age have been administered the first dose of the vaccination from last week of September to 1st week of October in the schools. These children will be given second dose after 28 days.

