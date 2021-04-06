UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Passports Only Make Sense When Vaccines Commonly Available - Polish Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:06 PM

Vaccination Passports Only Make Sense When Vaccines Commonly Available - Polish Ministry

Vaccination passports can only be introduced after COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone, Waldemar Kraska, Poland's deputy health minister, said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Vaccination passports can only be introduced after COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone, Waldemar Kraska, Poland's deputy health minister, said on Tuesday.

"This issue of the so-called vaccination passport has been recently raised very often. We know that the European Union works quite intensively on such an e-document. I think that it makes sense when the access to vaccines is almost unlimited, when there are so many vaccines that we all could be inoculated," Kraska said in an interview with Polskie Radio.

He added that Poland could consider issuing such passports if there were enough vaccines.

Kraska also mentioned that Warsaw will implement all decisions made by the EU in this regard.

On March 17, the European Commission presented a proposal to create a "digital green certificate" which will confirm that its possessor was either vaccinated against COVID-19 or cured of the disease. The certificate is aimed at easing EU citizens' movement inside the union. On March 28 European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said that the certificate will be available for all EU citizens by June 15.

Related Topics

European Union Warsaw Poland March June Market All

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $61.70 a barrel M ..

27 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Want Escalation in Ukraine, Will G ..

1 minute ago

US Decommissions Planes Used for 'Open Skies' Flig ..

1 minute ago

Two SHOs transferred in bahawalpur

5 minutes ago

Four minors killed,12 injured in gas explosion in ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese film "Sister" leads domestic box office

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.