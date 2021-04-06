Vaccination Passports Only Make Sense When Vaccines Commonly Available - Polish Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Vaccination passports can only be introduced after COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone, Waldemar Kraska, Poland's deputy health minister, said on Tuesday.

"This issue of the so-called vaccination passport has been recently raised very often. We know that the European Union works quite intensively on such an e-document. I think that it makes sense when the access to vaccines is almost unlimited, when there are so many vaccines that we all could be inoculated," Kraska said in an interview with Polskie Radio.

He added that Poland could consider issuing such passports if there were enough vaccines.

Kraska also mentioned that Warsaw will implement all decisions made by the EU in this regard.

On March 17, the European Commission presented a proposal to create a "digital green certificate" which will confirm that its possessor was either vaccinated against COVID-19 or cured of the disease. The certificate is aimed at easing EU citizens' movement inside the union. On March 28 European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said that the certificate will be available for all EU citizens by June 15.