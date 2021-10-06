'Vaccination Regime' applicable for inbound air travel to Pakistan: PCAA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has clarified that the 'Vaccination Regime' for international inbound air travel to Pakistan is applicable for all those Pakistani Passport, National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis, Pakistan Origin Card holders and foreign nationals, who have travelled outbound from the country (irrespective of their date of outbound travel) before October, 2021.

"Accordingly passengers fulfilling the aforementioned criteria may be allowed to travel inbound to Pakistan without proof of COVID-19 vaccination," the authority said in clarification posted at its official twitter account.

The PCAA has clarified the Para 'G' of its earlier notification that stated "Passengers that have travelled outbound from Pakistan before October 1, 2021, will be allowed to travel to Pakistan regardless of their vaccination status. This exemption from vaccination requirement will also be applicable on connecting domestic flights of such passengers within 72 hours of arrival into Pakistan." However, the deportees will be exempted from vaccination requirements for inbound travel to Pakistan.

The remaining content of the earlier notification would remain unchanged.

Earlier, the authority had issued revised guidelines, under coronavirus (COVID-19) standard operating procedures (SOPs), for air travel to, from and within the country.

As per the Inbound Air Travel Testing Protocol, "all passengers of age 06 years and above will be required to possess a valid negative PCR Test result conducted within the 72 hours before commencement of travel to Pakistan." However, the deportees would be exempted from the PCR Test requirement.

It said, "All inbound passengers to Pakistan except deportees will be required to register on Pass Track App and complete submission of requisite information before departure for Pakistan." From October 1, the authority said only fully vaccinated passengers of age 18 years and above would be allowed to undertake international air travel to Pakistan while holding proof of complete vaccination against COVID-19.

"Passengers below 18 years of age may be allowed to travel to Pakistan without a vaccination certificate." It said Pakistani passengers between 15 and 18 years of age would be allowed to travel inbound to Pakistan without a vaccination certificate up to October 31, 2021.

Whereas, the partial vaccination criteria would apply for passengers between 15 to18 years of age from November 1, 2021, and full vaccination criteria would become applicable from December 1, 2021.

"Pakistani students less than 18 years of age and studying abroad will be allowed to travel to Pakistan without a vaccination certificate. However, they will be required to be vaccinated while travelling outbound from Pakistan," the authority said.

It said foreigners, foreign passport holders less than 18 years of age would be eligible to travel inbound to Pakistan without a vaccination certificate.

"Passengers medically advised against vaccination and holding a certificate from a classified specialist Doctor will be allowed to travel inbound to Pakistan without vaccination, or partial vaccination requirement." Upon arrival in Pakistan, it said, all passengers of age 6 years and above would be required to undertake Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT).

While, diplomatic passport holders would be exempted from the RAT upon arrival in Pakistan. However, diplomats would observe self-quarantine at their respective residences for 10 days.

"Diplomats opting to undertake RAT upon arrival and testing negative thereafter will be exempted from home quarantine requirement." The authority said the diplomats not having valid vaccination certificates/proof of vaccination would undergo the RAT at their facilities.

"All passengers tested negative through RAT on arrival will be allowed to proceed without quarantine requirements. Any and all passengers tested positive through RAT will be quarantined for a period of 10 days at a government/Self Paid facility, as per the choice of the passenger." It said the PCR tests of all RAT positive quarantined passengers would be undertaken after day 8 of quarantine whereby negative testing passengers would be allowed to proceed home and "repeat positive tested passengers shall either undergo an additional quarantine period or shifted to a hospital as per advice of the relevant health authorities." For outbound travel from Pakistan, the authority said only fully vaccinated passengers of age 18 years and above would be allowed to leave the country with effect from October 1.

Pakistani passengers between 15 to 18 years of age would be allowed to travel outbound till November 1, 2021, while the partial vaccination requirement would become effective from December 1.

The authority said foreigners/foreign passport holders would be allowed to travel outbound from Pakistan without a vaccination certificate. "The passengers that have travelled inbound to Pakistan before October 01, 2021, will be allowed to travel outbound from Pakistan without vaccination certificate." Similarly, it said the passengers having medical advice against COVID-19 vaccination and holding a certificate from a classified specialist doctor would also be allowed to travel outbound from Pakistan without a vaccination certificate.

For domestic air travel, the PCAA said only fully vaccinated passengers of age 18 years and above would be allowed to undertake domestic travel from October 1.

The passengers between 15 to 18 years of age would be allowed to undertake domestic air travel within Pakistan up to November 1, and full vaccination requirements would be applicable from December 1.

"Pakistani passengers below 15 years of age will be allowed to undertake domestic air travel within Pakistan without vaccination requirement until further directive in this regard." The authority said all foreigners/foreign passport holders below 18 years of age would be allowed to undertake domestic air travel within Pakistan without a vaccination requirement.

"Passengers medically advised against COVID-19 vaccination and holding a certificate from a classified specialist doctor will also be allowed to travel on domestic flights within Pakistan without vaccination requirement/certificate." It said foreigners and foreign passport holders, who have traveled to Pakistan before October 01, would be allowed to undertake domestic air travel within Pakistan without vaccination requirement/certificate.

"The above-stated revisions will take effect immediately and override any conflicting earlier issued COVID-19 related standard operating procedures/directive on the subject noted above."Owing to the volatile COVID-19 situation, the authority said "any and all passengers arriving in, travelling within and /or departing from Pakistan may be subjected to additional stipulations as mandated by relevant health authorities."