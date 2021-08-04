Vaccination underway in KP

UrduPoint.com

Corona vaccination continued all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and more than 1 million people were administered vaccine an official of KP health department told on Wednesday

Giving complete details about the vaccination, the official disclosed that 7, 80, 640 people were given the first dose of Sinopharm and 3, 52, 502 citizens were given the second dose of Sinopharm. He said, 2.5 million, 12,465 people were given the first dose of sinovac and 4,53, 253 people were given the second dose of sinovac.

About the cansino vaccine, he said, 2, 14, 857 citizens were vaccinated and 1, 54, 876 people were given the first dose of AstraZeneca and 31,000, 242 people were given the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. He said a total of 57,418 citizens were given the first dose of PakVac and the first dose of Pfizer vaccine was given to 3,903 people with 2,404 citizens were given the second dose of Pfizer vaccine.

The first dose of moderna vaccine was given to 138,635 people and 4,440 citizens were given second dose of moderna vaccine.

