Vaccine champion Spain spared European virus surge

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :With the highest Covid-19 vaccination rate of Europe's big nations, Spain has been spared the surge in infections seen across the continent but experts warn the country remains vulnerable to the virus.

Spain, one of the nations hit earliest and hardest by the pandemic, now has one of the lowest infection rates in Europe -- just 63 cases per 100,000 people reported in the past 14 days.

The rate is twice as high in Italy, about six times higher in Germany and Poland and 12 times higher in Britain, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday the evolution of the pandemic in Spain was "positive", adding "we have more than enough reasons to feel proud of what we have achieved".

Around 79 percent of Spain's entire population is fully vaccinated, compared to just 67 percent in Britain and Germany.

While the vaccination rate is only several percentage points higher than France's and Italy's, Spain has a much higher percentage of vulnerable, elderly people who have received the jab.

Over 99 percent of those over the age of 70 are fully vaccinated in Spain.

The lack of vaccine hesitancy, combined with an inoculation programme that worked through age groups, beginning with the oldest, yielded good results, Inaki Comas, a researcher at the Biomedicine Institute of Valencia, told AFP.