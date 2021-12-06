UrduPoint.com

Vaccine Developer Warns Of 'more Lethal' Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:07 PM

Vaccine developer warns of 'more lethal' pandemic

The lead developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine warned the next pandemic could be "more lethal", urging better preparedness in a speech set to be aired Monday

London, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The lead developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine warned the next pandemic could be "more lethal", urging better preparedness in a speech set to be aired Monday.

Sarah Gilbert, who is credited with saving millions of lives through her role in designing the jab, said the world must build on key lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods. The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both," Gilbert said in her draft Richard Dimbleby Lecture, to be broadcast Monday evening.

"We cannot allow a situation where we have gone through all we have gone through, and then find that the enormous economic losses we have sustained mean that there is still no funding for pandemic preparedness.

"The advances we have made, and the knowledge we have gained, must not be lost," Gilbert will say.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, which was the first coronavirus vaccine to be approved for use in the UK, is used in more than 170 countries globally.

It is significantly cheaper and easier to deliver than others, and is credited with increasing vaccine access in poorer countries.

Gilbert was made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year for services to science and public health for her role in its development.

She been making and testing vaccines for more than a decade, primarily using antigens from malaria and influenza, and initiated the Covid-19 vaccine project in early 2020 after the virus first emerged in China.

As the world now confronts the Omicron variant, with nearly 250 cases now identified in Britain alone, she urged continued caution.

"Until we know more, we should be cautious, and take steps to slow down the spread of this new variant," Gilbert said.

"But as we have seen before, reduced protection against infection and mild disease does not necessarily mean reduced protection against severe disease and death."

Related Topics

World China Lead United Kingdom Influenza 2020 All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak Army aviation helicopter crashes at Siachin: I ..

Pak Army aviation helicopter crashes at Siachin: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 Kamyab Jawan nation's biggest talent hunt programm ..

Kamyab Jawan nation's biggest talent hunt programme: Farrukh Habib

20 seconds ago
 Khusro Bakhtyar assures Coca-Cola company for sup ..

Khusro Bakhtyar assures Coca-Cola company for support

48 seconds ago
 Almost 75% of Germans Support COVID-19 Restriction ..

Almost 75% of Germans Support COVID-19 Restrictions for Unvaccinated - Poll

50 seconds ago
 man killed on road in sargodha

Man killed on road in sargodha

51 seconds ago
 Russian Presidential Spokesman Calls India Ties 'M ..

Russian Presidential Spokesman Calls India Ties 'Mature'

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.