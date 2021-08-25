UrduPoint.com

Vaccine Protection Wanes Within 6 Months: Phone App Study

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:27 PM

Vaccine protection wanes within 6 months: phone app study

Protection from two doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines wanes within less than six months, according to a study of phone app data Wednesday, suggesting that booster shots may be needed to ensure prolonged coverage

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Protection from two doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines wanes within less than six months, according to a study of phone app data Wednesday, suggesting that booster shots may be needed to ensure prolonged coverage.

The latest finding comes as several countries are rolling out additional jabs for the fully vaccinated, a move slammed by the World Health Organization as millions in the world have yet to receive a single dose.

The Pfizer jab was 88 percent effective a month after the second dose, but protection fell to 74 percent after five to six months, according to the latest analysis of data from the Zoe Covid Study.

The study uses real-world data gathered via a mobile phone app with over a million active users, who log details on their vaccinations and test results, which is then analysed by researchers including scientists at King's College London.

The study drew on more than 1.2 million test results and participants.

Protection from the AstraZeneca vaccine fell from 77 percent one month after a second dose to 67 percent after four to five months.

The lead scientist on the Zoe app, Professor Tim Spector, said that more data was needed on how vaccine effectiveness changes in different age groups.

UK cases grew sharply after social restrictions lifted in July but hospitalisations have been stable for the last month.

But Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King's College London, warned that waning vaccine effectiveness among the most vulnerable could lead to more hospitalisations and deaths by winter.

"In my opinion, a reasonable worst-case scenario could see protection below 50 percent for the elderly and healthcare workers by winter," he said.

If high levels of infection remain, fuelled by the more transmissible Delta variant and easing of restrictions, "this scenario could mean increased hospitalisations and deaths", the scientist said.

"We urgently need to make plans for vaccine boosters," Spector added.

He also said the UK needed to decide whether its current focus on vaccinating children was "sensible if our aim is to reduce deaths and hospital admissions".

The latest findings come after another study by University of Oxford scientists published last week found that the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine declines faster than that of AstraZeneca.

The UK began vaccinating older or clinically vulnerable people in December last year, so these make up most of the people who have been fully vaccinated for half a year and are now likely to be at increased risk of infection.

Related Topics

World Mobile London Oxford Lead United Kingdom May July December From Million

Recent Stories

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 WFP May Run Out of Food in Afghanistan by End of S ..

WFP May Run Out of Food in Afghanistan by End of September - Chief

5 minutes ago
 Ten held with contraband

Ten held with contraband

5 minutes ago
 UAE announces 983 new COVID-19 cases, 1,583 recove ..

UAE announces 983 new COVID-19 cases, 1,583 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

17 minutes ago
 All-girl Afghan robotics team arrives in Mexico

All-girl Afghan robotics team arrives in Mexico

21 minutes ago
 Tajikistan endorses Pakistan's proposal to adopt c ..

Tajikistan endorses Pakistan's proposal to adopt cohesive approach on Afghan sit ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.