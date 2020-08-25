UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccine Won't End Coronavirus Pandemic Right Away: Health Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:13 PM

Vaccine won't end coronavirus pandemic right away: health experts

The novel coronavirus pandemic will not end right away even with the development of a vaccine, and lockdowns will not help root out the virus in the long term, local health experts said Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus pandemic will not end right away even with the development of a vaccine, and lockdowns will not help root out the virus in the long term, local health experts said Tuesday.

The country reported 280 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday, with unknown infection routes straining the country's virus fight and stoking concerns over the possible second wave of the pandemic.

Since Aug. 14, new daily infections have been in triple digits, with most cases being centered on the greater Seoul area and more being reported across the nation.

"A vaccine is expected as early as next spring," said Oh Myoung-don, head of the country's central clinical committee for emerging disease control.

Despite the medical community's high hopes that a vaccine is imminent, there is also skepticism that it may give people unrealistic expectations about how soon the world can return to normal.

"There is no guarantee on the effectiveness and safety of vaccines," said Oh, adding that a vaccine itself will not immediately end the current pandemic.

The coronavirus infects the upper respiratory tract, which is a hard area to target for a vaccine, as it is considered an external surface for the purposes of immunization.

"The U.S. food and Drug Administration (FDA) sets the bar for COVID-19 vaccine approval at 50 percent," said Oh, adding that it is rather difficult to expect the 100 percent level.

A flare-up of COVID-19 cases in the country has spurred talks of enforcing the toughest social distancing restrictions.

The highest anti-virus curbs can be issued when the number of daily virus cases reaches a two-week average of 100-200 and the doubling of new COVID-19 cases occurs more than twice a week.

If the level is raised, its impact on the economy and people's daily lives could be severe. Gatherings of 10 or more people would be banned, and offline school classes would be suspended.

Oh, however, was cautious on commenting on elevating the level from the current second tier.

"Elevating the level will bring socioeconomic changes very broadly," said Oh, adding that the decision should be made through detailed discussions.

The experts also noted that only remdesivir, an experimental drug conventionally used for Ebola, and dexamethasone, a widely used steroid, have shown treatment efficacy for COVID-19.

In June, South Korea's drug safety watchdog approved the use of remdesivir as a treatment drug for the new coronavirus, allowing for the drug's special importation.

The watchdog also authorized local hospitals to use the anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone on critically ill patients, after the drug drew international attention for helping some COVID-19 patients.

The authorities also said it is unnecessary for young COVID-19 patients without prior chronic diseases to receive antiviral antibody treatment.

"We strongly advise antiviral antibody treatment be only provided to patients with previous diseases and who are of old age," Oh said.

Related Topics

World Young Seoul South Korea May June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trial of Sudan's Bashir for 1989 coup adjourned to ..

1 minute ago

Minsk Working With Russian Banks on Refinancing Na ..

1 minute ago

Finnair Begins Talks to Layoff 1,000 Employees, Se ..

1 minute ago

Al-Qaeda blows up Yemen clinic after executing den ..

8 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

8 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees No Grounds to Launch Probe on Navalny ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.