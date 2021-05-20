UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccines Effective Against Variants But Overseas Travel Still Not Safe: WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:52 PM

Vaccines effective against variants but overseas travel still not safe: WHO

Progress against the coronavirus pandemic remains "fragile" and international travel should be avoided, the World Health Organization's Europe director warned on Thursday, but stressed that authorised vaccines do work against variants of concern

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Progress against the coronavirus pandemic remains "fragile" and international travel should be avoided, the World Health Organization's Europe director warned on Thursday, but stressed that authorised vaccines do work against variants of concern.

"Right now, in the face of a continued threat and new uncertainty, we need to continue to exercise caution, and rethink or avoid international travel," Hans Kluge said, adding that "pockets of increasing transmission" on the continent could quickly spread.

The so-called Indian variant, which may be more transmissible, has now been identified in at least 26 of the 53 countries in the WHO Europe region, Kluge said during his weekly press conference.

But he said that authorised vaccines are effective against the new strain.

"All Covid-19 virus variants that have emerged so far do respond to the available, approved vaccines," Kluge said, adding that all Covid-19 variants can be controlled with the same public health and social measures used until now.

So far only 23 percent of people in the region have received a vaccine dose, with just 11 percent having had both doses, Kluge said, as he warned citizens to continue to exercise caution.

"Vaccines may be a light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot be blinded by that light," he said.

Related Topics

India World Europe Progress Same May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Sayegh chairs meeting of Committee for Goods an ..

11 minutes ago

All set to observe Palestine solidarity day in Raw ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand Plans to Increase Welfare Payments as ..

1 minute ago

German safety firm held liable over French breast ..

4 minutes ago

China sees rise of domestic brands, products: repo ..

4 minutes ago

Speakers call upon international community to act ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.