Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Vaccines For Cancer, Heart Disease To Be Ready By End Of Decade

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 10:31 PM

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by end of decade

Millions of lives could be saved by a groundbreaking set of new vaccines for a range of conditions including cancer, experts have said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Millions of lives could be saved by a groundbreaking set of new vaccines for a range of conditions including cancer, experts have said.

A leading pharmaceutical firm said it is confident that jabs for cancer, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, and other conditions will be ready by 2030, the Guardian reported.

Studies into these vaccinations are also showing "tremendous promise", with some researchers saying 15 years' worth of progress has been "unspooled" in 12 to 18 months thanks to the success of the Covid jab.

Paul Burton, the chief medical officer of pharmaceutical company Moderna, said he believes the firm will be able to offer such treatments for "all sorts of disease areas" in as little as five years.

The firm, which created a leading coronavirus vaccine, is developing cancer vaccines that target different tumour types.

Burton said: "We will have that vaccine and it will be highly effective, and it will save many hundreds of thousands if not millions of lives. I think we will be able to offer personalised cancer vaccines against multiple different tumour types to people around the world." He also said multiple respiratory infections could be covered by a single injection -- allowing vulnerable people to be protected against Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) -- while mRNA therapies could be available for rare diseases for which there are currently no drugs, the Guardian reported.

Therapies based on mRNA work by teaching cells how to make a protein that triggers the body's immune response against disease.

Related Topics

World Drugs Company Progress Cancer All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SAU handed awards to two students on outstanding p ..

SAU handed awards to two students on outstanding performance in ICT Competition

4 minutes ago
 Return of SC bill by President Alvi 'most unfortun ..

Return of SC bill by President Alvi 'most unfortunate': Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

4 minutes ago
 Undertaking massive uplift programs legacy of PML- ..

Undertaking massive uplift programs legacy of PML-N: Interior Minister

4 minutes ago
 Colbrelli recalls 'dream' Roubaix win before heart ..

Colbrelli recalls 'dream' Roubaix win before heart scare ended career

1 minute ago
 Two soldiers martyred in IED blast in Khyber

Two soldiers martyred in IED blast in Khyber

1 minute ago
 LG Secretary visits flour distribution centers

LG Secretary visits flour distribution centers

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.