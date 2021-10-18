Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Results for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

French biotechnology company Valneva, which produces vaccines against infectious diseases, said on Monday that its coronavirus vaccine candidate has shown results that proved superior to that shown by some two-shot vaccines during Phase 3 clinical trials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) French biotechnology company Valneva, which produces vaccines against infectious diseases, said on Monday that its coronavirus vaccine candidate has shown results that proved superior to that shown by some two-shot vaccines during Phase 3 clinical trials.

"Valneva, a specialty vaccine company, today announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 pivotal trial Cov-Compare of its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001," the company said.

During the trial, VLA2001 was compared with the analog vaccine from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Valneva noted that its vaccine demonstrated "superior neutralizing antibody titer levels" compared to AstraZeneca's.

The results of the studies showed that after complete immunization with Valneva's vaccine, the rate of neutralizing antibody seroconversion in patients exceeded 95%.

The trial involved 4,012 adults and 660 adolescents in the United Kingdom. Now the company is preparing to test the drug on children aged between 5 and 12 years.

According to the statement, Valneva has already begun submitting the paperwork to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to receive the initial approval for the vaccine. The company also hopes to get the authorization of the EU regulator EMA.