Vanuatu records 2 deaths of COVID-19

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:Vanuatu reported on Thursday its first two confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 Omicron variant following the recent community transmission.

According to the newspaper Daily Post, Vanuatu's Minister of Health Bruno Leingkone confirmed that the victims were a 22-year-old female and a five-year-old boy with underlying health conditions before contracting the virus.

In its ongoing public awareness, the Ministry of Health has been emphasizing that people with underlying health conditions and the elderly must get vaccinated as they are at higher risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Leingkone has again reminded the public in Vanuatu that vaccination saves lives and they should make an effort to get it done.

He said that with COVID-19 in the community and cases increasing every day, it is essential that everyone, particularly vulnerable groups of people, get vaccinated to prevent severe illness from COVID-19.