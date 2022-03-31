Vanuatu records two deaths of COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Vanuatu reported on Thursday its first two confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 Omicron variant following the recent community transmission.

According to the newspaper Daily Post, Vanuatu's Minister of Health Bruno Leingkone confirmed that the victims were a 22-year-old female and a five-year-old boy with underlying health conditions before contracting the virus.

In its ongoing public awareness, the Ministry of Health has been emphasizing that people with underlying health conditions and the elderly must get vaccinated as they are at higher risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Leingkone has again reminded the public in Vanuatu that vaccination saves lives and they should make an effort to get it done.

He said that with COVID-19 in the community and cases increasing every day, it is essential that everyone, particularly vulnerable groups of people, get vaccinated to prevent severe illness from COVID-19.

Vulnerable groups are being prioritized in the vaccination rollout, including health workers and frontline workers.

The COVID-19 Omicron variant is spreading rapidly on the islands of Efate and Santo, with daily confirmed cases increasing in high numbers. Cases are now spreading to areas outside the two towns, Port Vila and Luganville.

The ministry has made it clear that the spike in new Omicron cases will likely continue.

The island nation continues the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to protect its citizens.