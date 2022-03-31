UrduPoint.com

Vanuatu Records Two Deaths Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Vanuatu records two deaths of COVID-19

Vanuatu reported on Thursday its first two confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 Omicron variant following the recent community transmission

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Vanuatu reported on Thursday its first two confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 Omicron variant following the recent community transmission.

According to the newspaper Daily Post, Vanuatu's Minister of Health Bruno Leingkone confirmed that the victims were a 22-year-old female and a five-year-old boy with underlying health conditions before contracting the virus.

In its ongoing public awareness, the Ministry of Health has been emphasizing that people with underlying health conditions and the elderly must get vaccinated as they are at higher risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Leingkone has again reminded the public in Vanuatu that vaccination saves lives and they should make an effort to get it done.

He said that with COVID-19 in the community and cases increasing every day, it is essential that everyone, particularly vulnerable groups of people, get vaccinated to prevent severe illness from COVID-19.

Vulnerable groups are being prioritized in the vaccination rollout, including health workers and frontline workers.

The COVID-19 Omicron variant is spreading rapidly on the islands of Efate and Santo, with daily confirmed cases increasing in high numbers. Cases are now spreading to areas outside the two towns, Port Vila and Luganville.

The ministry has made it clear that the spike in new Omicron cases will likely continue.

The island nation continues the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to protect its citizens.

Related Topics

Luganville Port Vila Vanuatu Post From

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fan ..

Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fans

9 minutes ago
 European Commission Conducts Unplanned Raids on Co ..

European Commission Conducts Unplanned Raids on Companies in Germany Engaged in ..

1 minute ago
 Chinese Aviation Administration to Release Prelimi ..

Chinese Aviation Administration to Release Preliminary Report on Boeing Crash by ..

1 minute ago
 Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

30 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan making efforts in 'positive direct ..

China, Pakistan making efforts in 'positive direction': Chinese embassy

1 minute ago
 Mongolia establishes fund for national tree-planti ..

Mongolia establishes fund for national tree-planting campaign

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.