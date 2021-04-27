UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Variant Confirmed In Fiji As 6 More Test Positive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:52 PM

Variant confirmed in Fiji as 6 more test positive

The B1617 variant of COVID-19 first detected in India has now been discovered in Fiji as the island nation reported on Tuesday six more COVID-19 cases

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The B1617 variant of COVID-19 first detected in India has now been discovered in Fiji as the island nation reported on Tuesday six more COVID-19 cases.

According to Fiji's Health Ministry, four of the six are of soldiers returning from overseas and fraternizing amongst themselves, breaching the rules in place, while the other two are family members of the woman from the Cunningham case in the capital city of Suva.

The Health Ministry also confirmed that they received confirmation from the Melbourne lab that the COVID-19 variant in Fiji was first detected in India. This dangerous variant already exists in the countries such as Brazil, the United States and Britain.

Fiji has had 109 cases in total, with 42 active cases, 65 recoveries and two deaths since its first case was reported on March 19 last year.

Currently, Fiji has 24 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 20 imported cases.

There are more than 40 screening clinics open throughout Fiji. More than 93,000 Fijians have been checked recently for COVID-like symptoms and travel histories that may place them in the path of Fijian living with COVID-19. More than 120,000 Fijians will be screened in the coming days.

To contain the spread of COVID-19, Fiji announced on Sunday the 14-day containment zones in the Lami-Suva-Nausori area. Beginning at 4:00 a.m. local time on Monday and for the next 14 days, Fijians will not be allowed in or out of the containment zones in the Lami-Suva-Nausori area.

Fiji has maintained a nationwide curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. local time since March last year.

Related Topics

India Melbourne Suva Brazil United States Fiji March May Women Sunday Family From P

Recent Stories

Sports Imprint Award winner to be announced on Wed ..

5 minutes ago

Dr.Faisal Sultan warns of complete lockdown if vi ..

7 minutes ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ wins NAS Padel Bronze title ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares close down 27 april 2021

2 minutes ago

Motorway police to take action against LED, HID li ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, al ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.