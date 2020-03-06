Vatican reports its first coronavirus case

The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case, saying it had suspended outpatient services at its health clinic after a patient tested positive for COVID-19

The clinic inside the tiny city state -- which has some 1,000 residents -- will be deep cleaned, while the emergency room will remain open, spokesman Matteo Bruni told AFP.

The patient tested positive on Thursday.

The clinic is used by priests, residents and employees -- including those now retired -- as well as their relatives.

Bruni said the Vatican was getting in touch with all those who had passed through the clinic, as per protocol.