UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vector Surveillance Of More Than 185000 Houses Done For Dengue Virus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:35 PM

Vector surveillance of more than 185000 houses done for dengue virus

The District Emergency Response Committee met here at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office Friday to discuss the situation of dengue virus in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The District Emergency Response Committee met here at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office Friday to discuss the situation of dengue virus in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting. The meeting discussed the report of anti-dengue drive that continued from 1st September to 12th September.

The meeting was told that indoor and outdoor vector surveillance was conducted in the door-to-door drive.

The vector surveillance was done in 51300 houses in Bahawalpur city, 29700 houses in Bahawalpur Sadar, 32850 houses in Hasilpur, 24750 houses in Khairpur Tamewali, 14400 houses in Yazman and 32850 houses in Ahamdpur East.

Outdoor surveillance was conducted in 108 union councils of Bahawalpur district.

The meeting was told that a total of 16 cases of dengue were registered at Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital of which six were from other districts and 10 were from Bahawalpur.

The meeting was told that 575 dengue cases were reported in private and public hospitals of the district during one year. However, no casualty was caused by dengue virus.

Related Topics

Dengue Victoria Bahawalpur Hasilpur Khairpur Tamewali Yazman September From

Recent Stories

15 Million Patients Registered via Hospital Inform ..

12 minutes ago

Workers’ lives not a dispensable commodity

20 minutes ago

Sarfaraz Ahmed retained Pakistan captain; Babar Az ..

36 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of 2019-20 women’s events

52 minutes ago

Last one year added to disappointment of masses, b ..

1 hour ago

Police arrest three 'dacoits' in Sialkot

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.