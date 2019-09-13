Vector surveillance of more than 185000 houses done for dengue virus

The District Emergency Response Committee met here at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office Friday to discuss the situation of dengue virus in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The District Emergency Response Committee met here at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office Friday to discuss the situation of dengue virus in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting. The meeting discussed the report of anti-dengue drive that continued from 1st September to 12th September.

The meeting was told that indoor and outdoor vector surveillance was conducted in the door-to-door drive.

The vector surveillance was done in 51300 houses in Bahawalpur city, 29700 houses in Bahawalpur Sadar, 32850 houses in Hasilpur, 24750 houses in Khairpur Tamewali, 14400 houses in Yazman and 32850 houses in Ahamdpur East.

Outdoor surveillance was conducted in 108 union councils of Bahawalpur district.

The meeting was told that a total of 16 cases of dengue were registered at Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital of which six were from other districts and 10 were from Bahawalpur.

The meeting was told that 575 dengue cases were reported in private and public hospitals of the district during one year. However, no casualty was caused by dengue virus.