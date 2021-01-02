UrduPoint.com
Veterinary Hospital Faces Staff, Drugs Shortage

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 12:45 PM

Local veterinary hospital located in suburban area of Daera Din Panah was constantly facing drugs shortage with field staff allegedly receiving salary at homes as had left on unofficial leaves

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Local veterinary hospital located in suburban area of Daera Din Panah was constantly facing drugs shortage with field staff allegedly receiving salary at homes as had left on unofficial leaves.

A large number of cattle being brought in the hospital were succumbed to diseases following no provision of vaccine and related veterinary drugs in past few months, it was said.

Locals including Allah Bukhsh, Khuda Yar, Noor Muhammad, Rahim Bukhsh and others held complaint with this scribe as cattle were getting ill while staffers concerned weren't ready to cooperate with them to secure their animals.

While contacting hospital in charge Dr Muhammad Akram overruled people's allegations.

He said there were four villages come to hospital's jurisdiction where staff was doing vaccination to animals on regular basis.He said that he hadn't received even single complaint from anybody hailing to that villages. According to him,they were extending better services to cattle owners surviving into domain of their authority.

