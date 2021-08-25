Austria is interested in facilitating travel with Russia, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Wednesday, adding that the Sputnik V vaccine's approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) would help the situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Austria is interested in facilitating travel with Russia, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Wednesday, adding that the Sputnik V vaccine's approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) would help the situation.

"Regarding vaccinations and approval from the European Medicines Agency, the discussion is not over yet ...We are very interested in facilitating travel between Russia and Austria ... it would certainly help us a lot if the European Medicines Agency would greenlight Sputnik," Schallenberg said during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.