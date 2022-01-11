UrduPoint.com

Vienna May Withdraw Unimplementable Mandatory Vaccination Law - Austrian EU Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 01:58 PM

Vienna May Withdraw Unimplementable Mandatory Vaccination Law - Austrian EU Lawmaker

The Austrian government may withdraw a proposed mandatory vaccination law to save face as the country's electronic health database would be unable to support it before April, Roman Haider, an EU lawmaker from the Freedom Party of Austria, told Sputnik on Monday

ST PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The Austrian government may withdraw a proposed mandatory vaccination law to save face as the country's electronic health database would be unable to support it before April, Roman Haider, an EU lawmaker from the Freedom Party of Austria, told Sputnik on Monday.

The Austrian parliament in November voted to introduce a universal compulsory vaccination from February 1, 2022, despite nationwide protests. However, ELGA GmbH, the legal body responsible for the Austrian health record system, announced on Friday that the technical implementation of mandatory vaccinations would be possible only by April.

"The company that is responsible for the electronic health database of the government is not able to execute that law before April... I believe and expect the government to find an exit strategy without losing too much face.

.. to my mind now there is a 50-50 chance they withdraw that law," Haider said, adding that any moves should become known in the coming two weeks.

During the latest lockdown in November and December, Austria managed to slash daily COVID-19 cases but Omicron caused an uptick in cases again.

The government is set to step up inspections to ensure shops are granting access only to people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, to enforce requirements of people to wear masks outdoors when in crowds, and to limit to six months the validity of vaccine certificates.

As a result, some 40,000 people took to the streets of the Austrian capital over the weekend to protest against new regulations and government plans to introduce compulsory vaccination.

Related Topics

Protest Parliament Company Austria February April May November December From Government

Recent Stories

Over 2.9 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered o ..

Over 2.9 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

1 minute ago
 European stocks bounce back at open

European stocks bounce back at open

1 minute ago
 PTCL Group wins the prestigious Global Diversity, ..

PTCL Group wins the prestigious Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Benchmar ..

21 minutes ago
 vivo V23e (256GB Version) with 50MP AF Portrait Se ..

Vivo V23e (256GB Version) with 50MP AF Portrait Selfie is Now Available in Pakis ..

31 minutes ago
 Moldova Discusses Abolishing Advance Payments for ..

Moldova Discusses Abolishing Advance Payments for Gas With Gazprom - Spinu

3 minutes ago
 Japan further extends strict entry ban until end o ..

Japan further extends strict entry ban until end of February amid Omicron concer ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.