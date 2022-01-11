Vienna May Withdraw Unimplementable Mandatory Vaccination Law - Austrian EU Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The Austrian government may withdraw a proposed mandatory vaccination law to save face as the country's electronic health database would be unable to support it before April, Roman Haider, an EU lawmaker from the Freedom Party of Austria, told Sputnik on Monday.

The Austrian parliament in November voted to introduce a universal compulsory vaccination from February 1, 2022, despite nationwide protests. However, ELGA GmbH, the legal body responsible for the Austrian health record system, announced on Friday that the technical implementation of mandatory vaccinations would be possible only by April.

"The company that is responsible for the electronic health database of the government is not able to execute that law before April... I believe and expect the government to find an exit strategy without losing too much face.

.. to my mind now there is a 50-50 chance they withdraw that law," Haider said, adding that any moves should become known in the coming two weeks.

During the latest lockdown in November and December, Austria managed to slash daily COVID-19 cases but Omicron caused an uptick in cases again.

The government is set to step up inspections to ensure shops are granting access only to people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, to enforce requirements of people to wear masks outdoors when in crowds, and to limit to six months the validity of vaccine certificates.

As a result, some 40,000 people took to the streets of the Austrian capital over the weekend to protest against new regulations and government plans to introduce compulsory vaccination.