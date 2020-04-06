UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Airlines Limits Passengers On Flights Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:17 PM

Vietnam Airlines limits passengers on flights amid COVID-19 outbreak

Vietnam's national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will limit the number of passengers on flights to the country's southern Ho Chi Minh City from Monday until April 15, Vietnam News Agency reported on Monday

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Vietnam's national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will limit the number of passengers on flights to the country's southern Ho Chi Minh City from Monday until April 15, Vietnam News Agency reported on Monday.

The move is to avoid overcrowding at the domestic terminal of Tan Son Nhat Airport, where COVID-19 tests are compulsory for all passengers, the news agency reported, adding that the airline's flights to Ho Chi Minh City with Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 will serve a maximum of 180 passengers and those using Airbus A321 will serve no more than 120 passengers.

Earlier, Vietnam Airlines announced that it would adjust the frequency of flights from the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to the central city of Da Nang due to the decreasing demand following Da Nang's order to put all people traveling from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City under quarantine.

Vietnam has reported 241 cases of COVID-19 infection with 91 patients successfully cured as of Monday morning, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Related Topics

Da Nang Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam April All From Airport

Recent Stories

‘Asad Umar is creating differences between PM Kh ..

7 minutes ago

OPEC+ Video Conference to Be Held on Thursday, Pre ..

5 minutes ago

Decline in new COVID-19 cases in China, S.Korea

5 minutes ago

Russia Interested in Cooperating With Foreign Nati ..

2 minutes ago

Non-OPEC+ Countries Should Now Also Help Stabilize ..

2 minutes ago

Corona virus awareness drive continues in Sargodha ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.