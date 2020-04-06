Vietnam Airlines limits passengers on flights amid COVID-19 outbreak

Vietnam's national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will limit the number of passengers on flights to the country's southern Ho Chi Minh City from Monday until April 15, Vietnam News Agency reported on Monday

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Vietnam's national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will limit the number of passengers on flights to the country's southern Ho Chi Minh City from Monday until April 15, Vietnam News Agency reported on Monday.

The move is to avoid overcrowding at the domestic terminal of Tan Son Nhat Airport, where COVID-19 tests are compulsory for all passengers, the news agency reported, adding that the airline's flights to Ho Chi Minh City with Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 will serve a maximum of 180 passengers and those using Airbus A321 will serve no more than 120 passengers.

Earlier, Vietnam Airlines announced that it would adjust the frequency of flights from the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to the central city of Da Nang due to the decreasing demand following Da Nang's order to put all people traveling from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City under quarantine.

Vietnam has reported 241 cases of COVID-19 infection with 91 patients successfully cured as of Monday morning, according to the country's Ministry of Health.