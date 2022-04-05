Vietnam logs 48,717 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reported 48,717 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down 2,013 cases from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health

HANOI, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Vietnam reported 48,717 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down 2,013 cases from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, logged in 62 localities nationwide, included 48,715 domestically transmitted and two imported.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 5,868 new cases on Monday, followed by the central highlands Dak Lak province with 3,925 and the northern Bac Giang province with 2,649.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 9,867,045, with 42,642 deaths.

As many as 7,843,835 COVID-19 patients, or 79 percent of the infections, have recovered.

Around 206.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including 189.4 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Monday, it has registered nearly 9.86 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry.