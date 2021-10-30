UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Logs 5,227 New COVID-19 Cases, Over 22,000 Deaths In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:25 PM

Vietnam logs 5,227 new COVID-19 cases, over 22,000 deaths in total

Vietnam recorded 5,227 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 5,224 locally transmitted and three imported, said the Ministry of Health

HANOI, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded 5,227 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 5,224 locally transmitted and three imported, said the Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,042 in Ho Chi Minh City, 679 in Dong Nai province, and 665 in Binh Duong province.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 915,603, with 22,030 deaths, the ministry said.

Nationwide, a total of 818,336 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the pandemic, up 2,204 from Friday, while over 80.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Saturday, Vietnam has registered a total of 910,782 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in late April, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam April From Million

Recent Stories

130 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

130 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

51 seconds ago
 Administrator asks gearing up plantation with recr ..

Administrator asks gearing up plantation with recreational parks improvement

52 seconds ago
 District admin to organize Allama Iqbal T-20 crick ..

District admin to organize Allama Iqbal T-20 cricket tournament

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 6,060 new COVID-19 infections, 63 ..

Malaysia reports 6,060 new COVID-19 infections, 63 new deaths

2 minutes ago
 'Kashmir solution can bring durable peace in regio ..

'Kashmir solution can bring durable peace in region

2 minutes ago
 Bike-lifters gang busted in sargodha

Bike-lifters gang busted in sargodha

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.