Vietnam logs 5,227 new COVID-19 cases, over 22,000 deaths in total

HANOI, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded 5,227 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 5,224 locally transmitted and three imported, said the Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,042 in Ho Chi Minh City, 679 in Dong Nai province, and 665 in Binh Duong province.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 915,603, with 22,030 deaths, the ministry said.

Nationwide, a total of 818,336 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the pandemic, up 2,204 from Friday, while over 80.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Saturday, Vietnam has registered a total of 910,782 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in late April, the ministry said.