Vietnam Logs 6,192 New COVID-19 Cases, 939,463 In Total

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:31 PM

HANOI, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 6,192 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 6,175 locally transmitted and 17 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 985 in Ho Chi Minh City, 905 in Dong Nai province, and 773 in Binh Duong province.

Central Ninh Thuan province also documented 914 more infections detected previously in the locality.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 939,463, with 22,283 deaths, the ministry said.

Nationwide, as many as 833,675 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 8,869 from Tuesday, while over 84 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Wednesday, Vietnam has registered a total of 934,583 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.

