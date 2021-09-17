Vietnam reports 10,489 new COVID-19 cases, 656,129 in total

Vietnam reported 10,489 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 10,482 locally transmitted and seven imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health

HANOI, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 10,489 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 10,482 locally transmitted and seven imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 656,129, with 16,425 deaths, the ministry said.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 5,735 in the epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 2,998 in the nearby Binh Duong province, and 567 in Dong Nai province.

As many as 423,551 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 10,901 from Wednesday, while over 32 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Thursday, Vietnam has registered a total of 651,726 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.