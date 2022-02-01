UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 12,674 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,275,727 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Vietnam reported 12,674 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 12,637 locally transmitted and 37 imported, according to its Ministry of Health

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the locality with the highest number of infections on Monday with 2,728 cases, followed by central Da Nang city with 877 cases and northern Bac Ninh province with 781 cases.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 2,275,727 with 37,777 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 2,022,450 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

Some 181.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 28.1 million third shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity.

