Vietnam Reports 14,591 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,323,683 In Total

Vietnam recorded 14,591 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 14,558 locally transmitted and 33 imported, according to the Ministry of Health

HANOI, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 )

Most of the community cases were reported in southern localities, including 1,189 in Can Tho region, 1,174 in Ho Chi Minh City and 859 in Tay Ninh province.

The new infections brought the total tally to 1,323,683 with 26,483 deaths, said the ministry.

Nationwide, a total of 1,010,407 recoveries from COVID-19 have been reported, an increase of 1,130 from Sunday.

Nearly 128 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 54.4 million second shots, have been administered in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

As of Monday, the country has registered over 1.3 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of coronavirus infections in late April, the ministry said.

