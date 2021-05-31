Vietnam reports 199 new COVID-19 cases, 7,107 in total

Vietnam reported 199 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, including 198 locally transmitted and one imported, raising the total tally to 7,107, according to the Ministry of Health

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :-- Vietnam reported 199 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, including 198 locally transmitted and one imported, raising the total tally to 7,107, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the community cases, 99 were detected in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, 37 in the neighboring Bac Ninh province, 49 in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, and 20 in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

Most of the cases were contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Amid the rising number of infections, authorities of Ho Chi Minh City have decided to impose social distancing rules in the city for 15 days starting from Monday. Gatherings of more than five people will be banned citywide while all non-essential events will be suspended.

Stricter measures are to be adopted in the city's areas with high infection risks, including Go Vap district and District 12's Thanh Loc Ward. In those areas, gatherings of more than two people in public are not allowed and people can only leave home for emergencies or working in businesses that provide essential goods and services.

Nationwide, as many as 2,950 patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus epidemic, up 54 from Saturday.

As of Sunday, Vietnam has recorded a total of 5,604 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 4,034 detected since the start of the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in late April, according to the health ministry.