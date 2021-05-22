Vietnam reports 20 new local COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vietnam reported 20 new COVID-19 cases from 6:00 p.m. local time Friday to 6:00 a.m

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 20 new COVID-19 cases from 6:00 p.m. local time Friday to 6:00 a.m. Saturday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 4,961, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new cases are all community infections detected in northern localities, including 11 in the epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, four in Hai Duong province, and three Bac Ninh province, among others.

All of them are contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

As many as 2,689 patients have so far recovered, and over 179,000 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of Saturday morning, Vietnam has recorded a total of 3,482 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 1,912 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the ministry.