UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 7,940 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:22 PM

Vietnam reports 7,940 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reported 7,940 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 7,937 locally transmitted and three imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health

HANOI, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 7,940 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 7,937 locally transmitted and three imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 4,372 in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), 2,103 in Binh Duong province, and 626 in Dong Nai province.

The ministry also confirmed 3,417 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday via rapid antigen tests in HCMC. The new infections altogether brought the country's total tally to 790,755, with 19,301 deaths, the ministry said.

As many as 608,831 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 25,322 from Wednesday, while over 42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam From Million

Recent Stories

Secretary Health seeks report on student's death

Secretary Health seeks report on student's death

3 minutes ago
 Eight vehicles impounded in sargodha

Eight vehicles impounded in sargodha

3 minutes ago
 CPO reviews investigations of 68 murder cases of S ..

CPO reviews investigations of 68 murder cases of Saddar division

3 minutes ago
 US Submarines Transfer to Australia Threatens Non- ..

US Submarines Transfer to Australia Threatens Non-Proliferation Regime - Russia' ..

3 minutes ago
 Europe Risks Failing to Replenish 28% of UGS Gas R ..

Europe Risks Failing to Replenish 28% of UGS Gas Reserves - Russia's Gazprom

3 minutes ago
 Emirates Post launches five new services at Seamle ..

Emirates Post launches five new services at Seamless

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.