Vietnam reports 8,681 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in month

HANOI, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 8,681 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest daily number posted in over a month, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections included 8,668 locally transmitted and 13 imported, bringing the country's total tally to 695,744, with 17,305 deaths, the ministry said.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 5,171 in the epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 1,410 in the nearby Binh Duong province, and 869 in Dong Nai province.

As many as 464,326 patients have so far recovered, up 6,821 from Sunday, while nearly 34.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Monday, Vietnam has registered a total of 691,285 locally transmitted cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.