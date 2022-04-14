UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Starts COVID-19 Vaccination For Children Aged 5 To 11

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 02:56 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:Vietnam started its vaccination program for children aged five to 11 on Thursday, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The northern province of Quang Ninh is the first locality in the country to inoculate its children in this age group. The first batch of vaccines administered to the children is Moderna vaccines, sponsored by the Australian government.

About 150 school pupils in this age group will be inoculated on Thursday, local media Tuoi Tre reported, adding that Quang Ninh has nearly 181,200 children aged five to 11.

"With the high vaccination rate among high-risk groups, Vietnam now can expand its vaccination program for other groups including children aged 5 to 11. This is one of the key tasks of the health sector in 2022," the news agency cited Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son as saying.

Vietnam has about 11.8 million children in this age group, of whom about 8.2 million have never been infected with COVID-19, the newspaper said in a report on Wednesday.

